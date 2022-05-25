Texas AG Ken Paxton Suggests Laws Are Pointless by Arguing Gun Restrictions Would Not Have Prevented Uvalde Shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) argued against new gun laws after the Robb Elementary School massacre by essentially saying laws are useless if people are just going to engage in criminal acts anyway.

Paxton appeared on Newsmax Wednesday morning as his state reels from the shooting in Uvalde, Texas where at least 19 children were killed, along with 2 adults. The conversation gravitated around Democrats calling for new gun legislation in the wake of the shooting, and Shaun Kraisman rolled footage of President Joe Biden demanding action while beseeching politicians to stand up to the gun lobby.

When Kraisman asked if the solution to school shootings lies with gun laws or other options for keeping children safe, Paxton made the point that “we already have laws against killing people, and this guy apparently didn’t care what the law was.”

“Having a gun law that told him not to have a gun, I don’t think would have stopped any of this,” Paxton said. “So I think that’ not the right focus. They obviously have a political agenda of limiting guns in the hands of everybody, which makes no sense.”

Since Paxton expressed his view that criminalizing murder is the best America can do to legally prohibit gun violence, he proceeded by offering his idea of what can be done:

What I would say is the state of Texas has guardian laws, they have martial laws, which empower school districts to make choices about whether they want to train people in their own schools to be ready. Clearly, law enforcement can’t be everywhere and there’s nothing wrong, in my opinion, with starting to think about putting trained police officers, maybe just a few, in every school. But that’s going to be a higher cost than actually training some of the people already at the school. So we have laws in place that if school districts would take advantage of, I think could make a major difference.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

