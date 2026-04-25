CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) if his support for Israel is a “hill” he’s willing to politically “die on” as he’s found a lack of support from fellow Democrats for his reelection.

Fetterman joined Smerconish on Saturday where he was as vocal as ever in his support for Israel and the war with Iran. Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported this week that zero Democrats from Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation would offer support for Fetterman’s reelection when asked.

The state GOP party chair previously told local media that the party was keeping an eye out for Fetterman to ditch Democrats, though the senator has said he has no plans to do that.

Fetterman acknowledged that his support of Israel is not something that polls well, but he’s only going to lean in more, regardless of his standing in his own party. He called himself the “only Democrat to stand with Israel.”

“Is this a hill, politically speaking… that you’re willing to die on? I made reference to the House members from Pennsylvania, the Democrats, and what they say or won’t say about John Fetterman,” Smerconish said.

Fetterman explained:

Oh, yeah. I mean, you know, the only Democrat to stand with Israel. Yeah, it’s a it’s a die [situation], you know, like, I could never be just sitting quiet or saying things that I don’t happen to believe. I know what polls say, consistently as long as this goes on, Israel becomes more and more toxic, but I’m always going to lean in more. And so yes, thank you for asking. Yes, it is… because a lot more things are more important than my standing in the Democratic Party. This is such a profound, profound situation. I if we walk away from this, ust because [President Donald] Trump might be perceived as losing it, America would definitely would lose, and Israel especially, and the region as well too.

Watch above via CNN.

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