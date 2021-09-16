Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says ‘Illegals’ Will Have Millions Of Children ‘Who Are Gonna Take Our Education, Our Health Care’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) claimed that migrants coming in from the southern border are being used to start a “silent revolution by the Democrat party to take over the country.”

Speaking with Laura Ingraham on Fox News Thursday night, Patrick told the Fox News host that Friday is Constitution Day before citing Article IV, Section 4 of the document, known as the Guarantee Clause. It says the federal government guarantees each state a republican (yes, that’s a small r) form of government, as well as protection against invasion.

Patrick paraphrased the clause, and seized upon the “invasion” part:

The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union, and shall protect each of them against invasion and domestic violence and guarantee a Republican form of government. We need every state–every red state because the blue ones won’t do it, to send and invoke Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution to tell the president that we are being invaded.

Patrick pivoted to what he sees are the implications of this “invasion,” and offered up chum for those who subscribe to those sympathetic to replacement theory:

When I say a revolution and has begun, they are allowing, this year, probably two million – that’s who we apprehended, and maybe another million – into this country. At least in 18 years, even if they all don’t become citizens before then and can vote, in 18 years, if every one of them has two or three children, you’re talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters. And they will thank the Democrats and Biden for bringing them here. Who do you think they’re gonna to vote for? This is trying to take over our country without firing a shot. That is what’s happening, Laura.

Replacement theory is the idea the White people are being replaced by non-Whites as part of a conspiratorial scheme to undermine their power.

Patrick concluded by saying, “This is denying us our government that’s run by our citizens with illegals who are here, who are gonna take our education, our healthcare. So, it’s government, it’s politics, it’s healthcare, it’s safety. Do you know how many thousands of people will die in America because of the drugs coming across the border?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com