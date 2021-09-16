Minnesota Police Face Backlash for Distributing ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Use During Traffic Stops: ‘What If You Told Cops To Stop Killing People Instead’

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety faced swift backlash after they posted photos of “Not-Reaching Pouches” on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, meant to hold a driver’s license, insurance card, and vehicle registration to keep them within easy reach to produce during a traffic stop. The stated purpose of the pouches was “to help reduce deadly force encounters between law enforcement and citizens during traffic stops” by “making it easier for law enforcement to see when motorists are reaching for documents.”

Subsequent tweets said that the Minnesota DPS had purchased a quantity of the “Not-Reaching Pouches” and they and other law enforcement officers planned to pass them out at community events. A similar post was made on the agency’s Facebook page, and a press release on their website listed the law enforcement agencies that would be participating, including the Minnesota State Patrol, Saint Paul Police, St. Cloud Police, University of Minnesota Police, and several other municipal and county police departments.

Our troopers, along with several law enforcement agencies across the state, want to make it easier for drivers to store the information and for law enforcement to see when motorists are reaching for documents. pic.twitter.com/ZiCF4Ifzac — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) September 16, 2021

We recently purchased some Not-Reaching Pouches to help reduce deadly force encounters between law enforcement and citizens during traffic stops. The pouches store a driver’s license, and insurance card in plain sight in the vehicle on an air vent or other visible location. pic.twitter.com/GsJaAoY41V — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) September 16, 2021

The “Not-Reaching Pouches” were developed in response to the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile in a suburb of Saint Paul, MN, while he was reaching for his wallet. Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, helped create the pouches along with another woman whose son’s birthday was the same day that Castile died.

Ms. Castile’s motivations are unquestionably honorable, and this writer did not see anyone criticizing her. But the response on social media was far less charitable towards the DPS and other Minnesota law enforcement agencies involved.

Many of the critics argued that showing license, registration, and proof of insurance was such a standard part of a traffic stop, that the obligation needed to be on police to figure out how to handle it without shooting anyone, and not rely on a gimmick device. Others expressed concerns about identity theft or other security issues related to keeping documents with such personal information in a visible area of a car’s interior, not to mention the impracticality of remembering to take one’s driver’s license out of your wallet and put it in the pouch and then remember it when you got to your destination, and so on.

What if you told cops to stop killing people instead — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) September 16, 2021

I read this anodyne-sounding tweet three times before I realized that the unstated end of the sentence is “so that the cops hopefully don’t shoot and kill them, as they are wont to do” https://t.co/NAPNLAV0i1 — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) September 16, 2021

Possibly simpler idea: you could stop being trigger-happy psychos https://t.co/JvDmOCjDH4 — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) September 16, 2021

This is like telling women not to wear short skirts so they can avoid being raped. The problem isn’t motorists reaching for a license, insurance & registration. The problem is cops shooting people. https://t.co/UtWH8y5e4E — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) September 17, 2021

So people are supposed to take their drivers license out of their wallet every time they get in the car and put it in this pouch so they don’t get murdered? Right right https://t.co/GVdfypV2tg — Emma McBride (@E_McB) September 16, 2021

have you considered buying some out of reach holsters too https://t.co/vgrohpc8pO — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) September 17, 2021

1) Citizens should not be advised to display documents with PII in a conspicuous place.

2) Citizens will not leave their primary photo ID in their vehicle, nor put it in this pouch on every trip.

3) Citizens should not need assistive devices to not be killed by police. https://t.co/ZfvervjwkH — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) September 17, 2021

Look at this. Police are spending taxpayer funds on things called “not reaching pouches” so cops will be less likely to murder people simply for opening up their glove compartment for their insurance cards & registration. A stunning admission of the inherent violence of policing. https://t.co/92XiqIaVw9 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 17, 2021

