Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) claimed Governor Greg Abbott has tried to distance himself from Uvalde ever since the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Gutierrez gave an interview to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who asked him who will hold police officers in Texas accountable for the failed response to the shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead. The question follows the release of new body cam footage from the shooting, plus the report on the 400 officers who arrived at the school and refused to take the initiative to stop the attack.

Gutierrez answered by expressing his certainty that Abbott saw all of the Robb Elementary footage before its public release, and “he has the direct power to go and ask for accountability, the direct power to ask what happened here.” However, he accused Abbott of failing to exercise that responsibility and that he hasn’t returned to Uvalde for weeks despite everything that’s happened since the massacre.

He has the direct power to get any kind of report that he wants. He is the governor of the state of Texas. And he has refused to step in. Since Day 3, he hasn’t been back to Uvalde, and he’s refused to ask for any kind of accountability here, and he’s done nothing but put obstacles this in this district attorney and other people that he has put in place that have just devastated this community.

Collins interjected to ask Gutierrez to clarify that Abbott hasn’t been to Robb Elementary since the third day after the shooting.

“That’s correct,” he answered, “and he did he not go to any single funeral. He has never returned since his second news conference, which would have been on Friday after that Tuesday.”

Watch above, via CNN.

