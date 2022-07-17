Uvalde Mayor Risks Prosecution to Release Additional Police Body Cam Video Showing ‘Chaotic’ Response, CNN Reports

Warning: the above video contains disturbing content.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin released new video from the police body cam footage taken during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School to CNN, acknowledging that he was risking getting in legal trouble for doing so, Shimon Prokupecz reported on Sunday.

Prokupecz, one of the cable news network’s main reporters covering this story, obtained the video clips and reported on them during CNN Newsroom on Sunday.

Earlier this week, surveillance video was released by the Austin American-Statesman showing the law enforcement officers failing to engage the shooter for a stunning 77 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. A Texas House investigative committee released an interim report finding multiple “systemic failures,” including massive confusion among the nearly 400 officers from 20 law enforcement agencies who never established the incident command structure that has been a part of police training provided by the Department of Homeland Security for years.

McLaughlin has been a vocal critic of how Statesman released the video, agreeing that it needed to be released eventually for transparency, but insisting the victims’ families should have been the first to see it and the gunman’s face should have been blurred.

These new video clips, aired with narration by Prokupecz, were comprised of recordings from multiple officers’ body cams, and show the officers running into the school at the beginning of the shooting.

“What you see here is a picture of officers really not in control,” Prokupecz told guest anchor Ryan Nobles. This video was the first time anyone was seeing this initial view in the school hallway at the beginning of the shooting.

The initial video was from the body cam worn by Uvalde Police Sergeant Daniel Coronado as he ran up to the school and inside the doors. Gunshots can be heard and Coronado and several other officers take cover outside as he gives an update over his radio, mistakenly saying that the gunman was barricaded inside one of the school’s offices, not a classroom.

Another video came from Officer Justin Mendoza, and showed officers helping students evacuate the school. Embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo can be seen on the video as well “as other officers crowd around, looking for guidance.”

McLaughlin told CNN that he was releasing the video because he was “furious” over the leak of the video by the Statesman, Prokupecz reported, and felt it was “unfair to the investigation because it only showed us one side of what was going on in that school.” McLaughlin felt releasing the video was necessary “out of transparency” and “fairness,” Prokupecz added.

The mayor “potentially faces some kind of consequences for doing this, but he says he doesn’t care,” Prokupecz said. “He’s even been afraid that perhaps a district attorney could prosecute him if he was to release this information. But he feels that in fairness to the families and fairness to this investigation that it needed to be released.”

CNN did not air the video “until we knew that family members had been made aware that this video existed and that the mayor said that he would be releasing it,” Prokupecz said.

The video, he summarized, “shows the police response and just how terrible it was how some of the decision making was, very confusing.”

“You had officers outside who really didn’t know what was going on inside. There was no command structure. There was no one making decisions. And it was kind of a free for all.”

CNN had been requesting the video for some time, Prokupecz noted, and the mayor “finally” agreed to release it “for transparency reasons.”

“It’s difficult to watch certainly,” he said, but gives “another perspective of what happened here, and it’s a very important perspective.”

“The best example of sunshine being the best disinfectant,” Nobles agreed. “The more information we know about this the better.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

