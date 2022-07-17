Uvalde Report Identifies ‘Systemic Failures’ In Robb Elementary Shooting; As Many As 400 Officers Were at School by the End

The Texas House investigative committee released the results of their probe into the Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, and the report flags a litany of “systemic failures” behind the massacre that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

The report was obtained on Sunday by multiple news outlets, which follows the leaked release of surveillance footage showing cops failing to move in on the shooter for over an hour. The report assigns blame for the massacre to multiple parties, including the shooter’s family, the botched law enforcement response, and to the school itself.

“Systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” were called out in the report from almost every branch of law enforcement and person of authority directly involved with the shooting.

As CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz broke down the report, he explained that it identified a “lackadaisical approach” by the authorities who hesitated in their response to the attack, and then he got into how many law enforcement officials were at the school by the time shooting was over.

They also talk a lot obviously about the different law enforcement agencies responding, and in total, there were probably over 300, perhaps close to 400 law enforcement officials on scene by the end of the shooting. And what we learned is that there were 149 Border Patrol agents. That is a significant number. Ninety-one state troopers. Those are the Department of Public Safety, the Texas state troopers. And then 25 Uvalde police officers, and there were U.S. Marshals on scene, and there were DEA agents on scene. There were a lot of law enforcement agents and officials on scene.

Inadequate school safety was also faulted in the report, which said active shooter protocols weren’t followed, the doors weren’t properly sealed, and a lack of proper response to emergency alerts. The shooter’s family was noted for ignoring the perpetrator’s warning signs despite being aware that he was collecting guns before the massacre.

Watch above, via CNN.

