‘That’s Chilling’: Fox News Host Reflects on Harrowing Experience Covering Hurricane Sandy to Explain Why Ian Will Likely Be More Devastating

Fox News’s midday panel show, Outnumbered, took a break Wednesday from debating current events and focused coverage solely on hurricane Ian’s expected landfall in Florida.

Regular co-hosts Harris Faulkner and Kayleigh McEnany were joined by Fox Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze and Fox News host Todd Piro who covered hurricane Sandy in 2012 as a correspondent for NBC Connecticut Today.

Pirro offered a “chilling” warning for residents in the path of Ian based on his experience with Sandy.

The conversation began with Faulkner, who lives in New Jersey recalling her experience with Hurricane Irene. She noted that the storm hit “southern New Jersey moved into northern New Jersey. I remember it. It looked like it had passed. And there were places underwater for weeks after Hurricane Irene.”

“The expansive nature of hurricanes are not just about the eyewall, which is the strongest part of the storm, but their ability to have far-reaching effects. Always in the northeast quadrant of the northeast corner, basically, of a storm. You’ve got the threat of tornadoes,” weighed in Freeze, adding:

Can you imagine you’re worried about a hurricane and flooding and all of a sudden you’re under a tornado warning, which are the fiercest winds that you can possibly get out of Mother Nature. So there are far-reaching effects and the winds will not be just around the center of the storm. They will expand for a while and it will be a long duration. So the impacts are not just for the coastline, they’re also for inland portions of the state. This will be a very expensive storm infrastructure-wise. And, you know, it could be very deadly. These are life threatening storm surges we’re talking about.

“Todd, we’ve seen a great level of cooperation between the federal government and the state of Florida,” jumped in McEnany.

“Governor DeSantis has been on this. The president reached out to him. It reminds me of in the wake of that horrible Surfside condominium collapse, we saw the federal government and the state of Florida come together in a really powerful and productive way. And it seems we’re seeing that here, the full force of the country coming together around the state,” she concluded.

“Because that needs to happen. People are going to die within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Piro replied.

“Senator Marco Rubio on Fox and Friends this morning said as much. And obviously, loss of life is the number one concern. That goes without saying,” he continued, adding:

But what’s chilling to me, ladies, is I remember what my parents, my family went through after Sandy, after Sandy destroyed their home. And it’s chilling to me to think about what’s going to happen to the fine folks in the path of this storm going forward for the next days, weeks and months. It’s important to note. Sandy wasn’t even a hurricane. Sandy was a tropical storm. And Sandy only had really one of the main elements that we’re worried about in this storm. It had a storm surge, but there really wasn’t a lot of wind with Sandy. We had no wind damage and there really wasn’t a lot of rain. With Sandy, it was all storm surge.

“These folks are going to get a boatload of rain. They’re going to get winds, the likes of which they have never seen. And the storm surge is going to be so much worse than Sandy. And so the picking up the pieces for these folks is going to be very difficult. And for me, knowing what my family had to go through, that’s chilling,’ Piro concluded.

“Wow,” replied McEnany.

“I want to draw everybody’s attention to the bottom of the screen, to it scrolling our latest information and our team here on Outnumbered has put up that that number that we’ve been watching of power outages. It’s now above and has been for a little while, 270,000 without power in Florida. Most of that is around where Imd’s outer bands have come onshore as that eyewall approaches. And so you’ll see that number. It went up exponentially, exponentially the last hour, and now it’s starting to kind of burst again,” Faulkner noted.

“So I just I, I look, I ask everybody to look at that. If you have relatives in that area and they haven’t charged their phones, if their cars aren’t nearby, where they can plug into that battery, whatever it takes, they want to keep their communication lines up. You got to get your phones ready for this now because you’re not going to be able to plug in anywhere,” she concluded as the conversation continued.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

