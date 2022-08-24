‘The Boomers Ruined Everything’: Jake Tapper and Gen Z House Candidate Blame Older Americans for High Cost of Living

Jake Tapper said Baby Boomers – those born after the Second World War and before 1965 – have “ruined everything.”

The CNN host interviewed 25-year-old Maxwell Frost, who became the first member of Generation Z to win a congressional primary Tuesday.

Frost defeated two former House Democrats and appears poised to take the seat being vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

On The Lead Wednesday, the host welcomed Frost to discuss his victory, and also discuss President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan.

Tapper noted there is opposition to the plan inside the NAACP, where there are complaints the plan is not audacious enough.

He likened $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for Americans earning less than $125,000 a year to “pouring a bucket of ice water on a forest fire.”

Tapper asked Frost for this thoughts on student loan forgiveness.

“I think it’s a great step forward, but I completely understand what many advocates and the NAACP are saying,” Frost said, before he argued for canceling more debt. He added:

A lot of folks blame our generation and say it’s because we’re living beyond our means, but we know the truth. It’s not because we have lived beyond our means. It’s because we have been denied the means to live. […] This is a good step forward, and when I’m in Congress, I’m going to fight to ensure we can do even more to ensure that people have relief that they need so they can live their lives without the shackles of debt.

Tapper concluded, “I don’t blame Generation Z. Maxwell, let me just give you a secret: it’s all the fault of the Boomers. Let me just tell you that. The Boomers ruined everything. Take it from a member of Generation X.”

Watch above, via CNN.

