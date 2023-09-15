The Democratic Party ‘is Essentially Pornhub’ Now, Claims Laura Ingraham

Fox News host Laura Ingraham compared the Democratic Party to the pornographic website Pornhub on Thursday in response to the controversy surrounding a Democratic candidate’s former adult side gig.

Virginia Democratic candidate Susanna Gibson made headlines this week after it was revealed that she had taken part in pornographic livestreams with her husband on the adult website Chaturbate.

“All right, this is a real headline from the AP, ‘Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women and a leading Democrat.’ Why is this something that women are supporting?” reacted Ingraham on her Fox News show The Ingraham Angle, Thursday. “No one leaked these videos of this Virginia candidate, she put them on a porn website for money, but somehow this is now a rallying cry for respect? What are women doing to themselves?”

Fox & Friends weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy responded:

The fact that we’re even talking about this and this involves not just a woman, but a mother of two, a nurse in a suburban district, I mean this just shows how far we’ve fallen as a civilization. It’s shameful and now she’s coming out and she’s saying this is a crime. The crime is against her family, and by the way, let’s not let her husband off the hook. I think it’s important to note that she performed these acts for money with her husband involved as well, so these are not good people and the Democrat Party isn’t distancing themselves at all from this. They’re doubling down, they are fundraising for her. She’s endorsed by Eric Holder, which pretty much means she’s practically endorsed by the Obamas.

“Looks like the Democrat Party is just Pornhub,” declared Ingraham. “It’s not a hub for economic growth, but it is essentially Pornhub. Congratulations women.”

Guest Peachy Keenan then weighed in, adding, “Yeah, I mean I have an iron rule of politics. If you scratch a Democrat, sometimes you’ll expose a degenerate. This is the progressive lifestyle and if you follow it all the way, it will lead you right into the gutter.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com