The View Apologizes for Calling Turning Point USA ‘Nazis’ Following Cease-and-Desist Letter

The View apologized for lumping in Turning Point USA with neo-Nazis who protested outside the pro-Trump youth group’s summit.

On Monday’s show, The View associated the neo-Nazis with the summit.

“Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with antisemitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich,” said co-host Joy Behar. “It’s the same thing, right out of that same playbook.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg erroneously said the neo-Nazis were allowed into the event – only to issue a correction later, though she said, “My point was metaphorical.”

In response to Monday’s episode, Turning Point USA sent a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News, which The View is under.

“The false statements of fact intentionally made during The View’s July 25th segment were unquestionably harmful to TPUSA’s reputation and brought the organization and its student affiliates into disrepute with the public, potential donors, and current and future business partners, posing a significant financial loss to the organization,” said the letter, according to Fox News.

Reading a legal note during Wednesday’s show, co-host Sara Haines said:

On Monday we talked about the fact there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the student action summit of the Turning Point USA. We want to make clear these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA. A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group, “100 percent condemns those ideologies” and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area, but could not because they were on public property. Also Turning Point USA wanted to clarify — wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA summit and not a Republican Party event. So we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.

