The View‘s Joy Behar and Meghan McCain reached consensus on Wednesday as they bashed President Donald Trump for using his Joe Scarborough conspiracy theories to distract the country from how many Americans died from the coronavirus pandemic under his watch.

As the show reviewed Trump doubling down on his evidence-free claims about Lori Klausutis’ death (which her widowed husband is begging to stop), Whoopi Goldberg noted that the conspiracy theory has been debunked “so many times, it’s insane.” Joy Behar followed up by remarking on Scarborough’s tough criticism for Trump, she hypothesized that the president is doing this because “he is really behind the eight ball right now.”

“It’s just a distraction. At the same time he’s picking on Joe Scarborough, The New York Times is printing 100,000 deaths, and we’re projecting another forty-something thousand deaths coming up,” Behar said. “He knows he’s in trouble, so what does he do? He picks on some nonsensical story to go after, and destroys this family.”

After the panel scoffed at Trump’s “illegal” threat to shut down Twitter for fact-checking his tweets, McCain offered some perspective on how Trump is trying to take advantage off conservatives’ distrust for Silicon Valley. She noted the “slippery slope” of fact-checking tweets, but agreed that “the president knows what he’s doing, as Joy rightly pointed out at the beginning of this.”

“It’s very wag the dog-esque for him to be going after this instead of focusing as Joy said on the 100,000 lives that have been lost in the last three months,” McCain concluded.

