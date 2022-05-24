The View Derails as Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Get in Heated Spat: ‘That’s Such a Cheap Shot!’

The View derailed on Tuesday as former Trump officials Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a spat over the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Conway, who appeared on The View to promote her new memoir Here’s the Deal, served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and his counselor in the White House.

Griffin, who served as a spokesperson in the White House and is now guest-hosting The View, told Conway she “admired” her when she worked for former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I broke with the president ahead of Jan. 6 when the ‘big lie’ started being shared,” Griffin said, referring to the false notion that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. “I resigned in Dec. 4 and I spoke out after Jan. 6 when I saw a violent mob assault the Capitol.”

Conway interjected to ask, “Is there a question in there?”

“Yes,” said Griffin. “How do you still defend him? Do you still think he could be a good president after he tried to overturn our democracy?”

“I left three months before you did, for my children, I have four of them. I said less drama more mama,” said Conway. “And that’s exactly what I did. I think you stayed a whole month after the election that you were having a problem with.”

“I wanted to help my junior staff get jobs,” said Griffin. “I stayed for three weeks after —”

“I think people should know that because I haven’t seen you since you changed,” said Conway. “But I want to say this to you…”

Griffin interrupted and said, “Just to be clear, I didn’t change. I swore an oath to the Constitution…”

“I don’t want to argue,” interjected Conway. “You get to talk here every day.”

“I swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump,” said Griffin.

“As we all did,” replied Conway.

Conway went on to say that “there was a lot wrong with the 2020 campaign” and that Griffin’s former boss, Mark Meadows, was “a terrible chief of staff” due to him having “not match the moment for a global pandemic, a re-election campaign.”

“Neither did Donald Trump,” said Griffin.

Even though Conway denounced Jan. 6 on the day it happened, Griffin lamented that Conway still supports Trump.

“Alyssa, if you’re saying that somehow you think we’re supposed to think that you’ve seen the light and not your name in lights that’s not fair,” said Conway.

“That’s such a cheap shot,” Griffin fired back.

Watch above, via ABC.

