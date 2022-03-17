The View EXPLODES After Former Trump Official Alyssa Farah Defends Republican Response to Russian Invasion

The hosts of The View locked horns while addressing how Republicans have responded to President Joe Biden’s handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Whoopi Goldberg began the discussion by airing a montage of Republican politicians faulting Biden’s response to the Russian invasion, specifically criticizing his decision not to send Polish fighter jets to Ukraine.

“This administration has been far too slow, not only in their implementation of sanctions, but the lack of completeness of sanctions. The Ukrainian people need those MiGs, and they need them now — they need them yesterday,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) at a Wednesday press conference.

In addition to Stefanik’s criticism, Goldberg aired clips of Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the same press conference, during which McCarthy went as far as to accuse Biden of “creating the situation to be worse.”

“I mean, I’m sorry. Where were all these Republicans when the former guy in office was holding money hostage saying, ‘We’re not going to give you the money until you give me the information about Beau Biden,” Goldberg said after airing the clip, later correcting herself and clarifying she meant to refer to Hunter Biden.

Goldberg went on to condemn Republicans for not caring about military aid to Ukraine while Donald Trump was president, prompting an objection from Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President under Trump.

“Whoopi. Whoopi, let me tell you where I was. I was at the United States Department of Defense, and we were working around the clock to get this aid released to Ukraine, to get security assistance released,” Griffin said, to which Goldberg asked why aid was ultimately held up.

Griffin then suggested that several Republicans would have voted differently during Trump’s first impeachment trial considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The suggestion caused an already frustrated Goldberg to become increasingly more exasperated and note that it does not matter how Republicans wished they would have voted in hindsight.

Ana Navarro continued to pile on Trump, listing examples of how he failed to assist Ukraine while he was president.

“I want to be abundantly clear though, Donald Trump is not president anymore and we have a humanitarian crisis –,” Farah began to say before Goldberg cut her off.

“That doesn’t — I’m sorry. You cannot stand up and say, ‘he’s — hey this guy’s not doing his job.’ He’s doing what he’s supposed to do,” Goldberg said of Biden’s response to the invasion.

The hosts then began to inaudibly talk over each other, Farah eventually pointed out that there are “thousands of Ukrainians dying every day,” and that President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking the Biden administration for military aid, including aircraft that would create a no-fly zone over the country.

“I understand that. What I take offense at is the fact these people are suddenly all concerned now about what’s happening,” Goldberg replied.

Sunny Hostin then noted that just last Thursday, 31 Republicans voted against providing military aid for Ukraine.

“This is a lot of posturing by the Republican Party, and I think it’s despicable, and I think it’s disgusting, and I don’t think you should defend it,” Hostin said to Farah.

“Well, and I will say this. There’s — I’ll say this. There’s been a long-standing tradition in American politics when we’re in times of war that we really don’t attack the commander in chief,” Griffin responded.

“We should give policy criticisms, which is what I’m doing to Joe Biden, but I stand by Joe Biden who is the president and I hope gets us through this conflict, but I would call on him in the strongest terms, get MiG to the Ukrainians. Get them military aircraft so they can defend their skies.”

Watch above, via ABC.

