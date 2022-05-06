The View‘s Sunny Hostin and Lindsey Granger Brawl Over Black Republicans: ‘That’s an Oxymoron!’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Lindsey Granger battled over Black Republicans on Friday’s show.

A segment on White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre being named the first Black and openly LGBTQ White House Press secretary, succeeding Jen Psaki, went off the rails when Hostin called Black Republicans “an oxymoron.”

Granger said she’s “a Black woman” who thought of former President Donald Trump as having done “racist” things but has “conservative values that I will talk to you about.” She didn’t specify what Trump has done that is racist.

Hostin asked Granger if she’s a Republican to which Granger answered in the affirmative.

Granger went on to try to attack CNN only for Hostin to say, “I feel like that’s an oxymoron, a Black Republican.”

“You feel like it’s an oxymoron?” shot back Granger.

Hostin said yes.

Granger pointed at guest co-host Ana Navarro as a Republican and noted that Hostin is a Catholic but is pro-abortion.

“I don’t understand either of you,” said Hostin.

“You don’t understand yourself, though,” shot back Granger.

“I understand myself,” replied Hostin. “I don’t understand either of you.”

“I don’t understand Latino Republicans,” she added.

“Today, this is not about me. It’s not about you,” said Navarro. “It’s about celebrating Karine Jean-Pierre…”

Watch above, via ABC.

