‘The Votes Aren’t There’: Kamala Harris Throws Cold Water on Filibuster Carveout for Reproductive Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash the Biden administration isn’t prepared to seek a carveout for abortion rights when it comes to the Senate filibuster.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the Constitution to does provide for the right to an abortion. The ruling overturned 49 years of court precedent.

The decision has left pro-choice advocates scrambling for possible solutions as states across the country have begun outlawing abortion. Some liberals have called on the Democratic-controlled Congress to codify abortion rights into federal law. Currently, Democrats control the 50-50 Senate, but there is a 60-vote threshold that must be met to pass most legislation. Advocates say Democrats should attempt to carve out an exception to the filibuster for reproductive rights.

Such a measure would require the assent of all 50 Democratic senators, including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, both of whom have been vehemently opposed to tinkering with the arcane procedure.

Bash asked Harris, “What do you say to Democratic voters who argue, ‘What a minute. We worked really hard to elect a Democratic president and vice president, a Democratic-led House, a Democratic-led Senate. Do it now'”?

Harris responded, “But do what now?

“When I say do it now – act legislatively to make abortion rights legal,” Bash replied.

“We feel the same way,” she responded. “Congress needs to do it now in terms of permanently putting in place a clear indication that it is the law of the land that women have the ability and the right to make decisions about their reproductive care.”

Bash noted that eliminating the filibuster would allow the Democratic Senate to achieve this. She recalled that President Joe Biden had pushed the Senate to carve out an exception to the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. That effort failed.

“Given the current composition of the Senate, the votes aren’t there,” Harris said.

“Do you have a position on whether the filibuster should be eliminated?” Bash asked.

“I think the president has spoken on that issue,” the vice president stated.

Watch above via CNN.

