‘There Will be Drama’: CNN Guest Predicts McCarthy’s Road to Speaker Could be Derailed by Fractured GOP

CNN GOP strategist Doug Heye predicted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will face “drama” in his quest to become House Speaker.

Heye joined a panel discussion on CNN Tonight Tuesday to discuss the coming 118th Congress, where McCarthy is presumably in the driver’s seat to lead the Republican Party after Jan. 3. McCarthy is already facing opposition within his own party after the GOP won a slim majority in the midterms.

Host Kasie Hunt shared doubts McCarthy, if elected, will be as effective in leading a House majority as current Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA):

Mccarthy [is] somebody who when you’re in a private room with him, he’ll tell you what he thinks you want to hear,” she said. “He’s very good at that. That’s part of why he’s good at raising money. But he’s not necessarily someone who sticks where you expect him… Look what happened after January 6th.

CNN contributor Paul Begala agreed McCarthy will face hardship in attempting to unify Republicans.

“Will [McCarthy] be able to pass anything?” Begala asked. “Don’t sit with him at Thanksgiving because he won’t be able to pass the gravy without Marjorie Taylor Greene coming in and doing it for him.”

Heye predicted McCarthy will face roadblocks in getting the Speaker role with his party clinging to a slim majority:

One other thing on the Speaker’s vote. There will be drama the morning on January 2nd or January 3rd. When you have that vote and every member stands up one by one, they can vote for Paul Begala if they want to. They can vote for Kasie Hunt or Margaret Talev. They could vote for Kanye if they want to. Lord, don’t. But there will be drama including members who when their name is called won’t be seen in the the House chamber. It’s happened before. It will certainly happen this time.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com