The cohosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered discussed the Beijing Olympic Games, which began on Friday, with guest host Caitlyn Jenner – who kicked off the segment by sharing her past experiences with the Olympics.

Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, recalled being at the 1972 Munich games when terrorists murdered Israeli athletes and lamented Jimmy Carter’s boycott of the 1980 Moscow games.

“Using the games as a political tool is not going to work. In Beijing, this will all blow up on the Chinese. I support the athletes going to Beijing,” Jenner said.

“Of course, the Chinese are going to use them as a political tool to make a political point. Honestly, I am just not going to listen to what they have to say. I’m going to watch the great performances of the Americans and I hope they do so well,” Jenner concluded.

The conversation then shifted to former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who tore into China and its human rights record.

“That is what is incredible to me. It’s my view these are not the Olympic Games, these are the genocide games – that’s what I am calling them,” McEnany said.

“I’m not going to watch them and, of course, I support our athletes, Team USA all the way, but I just don’t want to be a part of it in what’s happening in China. And NBC in particular, you put your finger on it, Emily,” she continued, as she then hit NBC for what she alleges is the network’s role in airing Chinese talking points.

“Let’s look at some of the things they are saying, Josh Rogan, the Washington Post reporter, has really been on top of this, he tweeted about NBC trying to have it both ways and called it ‘the both sides approach to the Uyghurs,'” she continued.

“Western governments allege that systematic repression of Muslim Uyghurs. ‘It has to be said the Chinese government emphatically denies all of this and they say the accusations of genocide are the lie of the century,’” McEnany said, reading Rogan’s tweet.

“NBC, why does it have to be said what China says?” She then asked, adding:

I worked in the United States government looking while we were looking at these issues, there is a genocide against the Uyghur people, forced abortion, sterilization, forcing these Muslim men to go to jail and then their wives married Chinese men. This is a genocide of a people group declared so by the State Department under President Trump. We don’t need to articulate Chinese talking points. You’re going to cover it, fine. Just don’t give us Chinese BS.

Jenner then jumped back in, saying she blames the IOC, the International Olympic Committee, for giving the games to China. “It never should’ve gone to China in the first place because of their inhumane ways of treating their people and that has to change,” Jenner concluded.

