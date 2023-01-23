‘They Wanted to Knock Me Out’: Battered Fox News Meteorologist Describes Brutal Subway Attack

Banged-up Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz appeared on the network Monday night to describe the harrowing attack he endured while riding the subway in Manhattan.

Klotz was on a train early Sunday morning when he said he tried to intervene on behalf of a man being harassed by a group of teenagers. In response, Klotz said the teens beat him.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host began the interview by telling Klotz, “Oh man, you look tough. I am sorry.”

The meteorologist seemed unfazed by the incident.

“I pull this off, right?” he joked leaning his bruised face closer to the camera.

“You pull it off quite well and you did it in the service of a good deed,” Tucker Carlson said. “But I’m shocked. What happened?”

Here’s Klotz’s response:

I was on my way home from the Giants game. I was watching it at a bar with some friends. So it’s like 12:45 in the morning and the car was fairly busy. So it’s not like it was some desolate situation. A group of, I’d say like seven teens, one started to light up a joint and with the lighter still in his hand just put a live lighter in an elderly man’s hair and it blew up like a matchbook. His entire head was on fire. And the guy’s knocking out his–and I was just sitting right there watching it. And how can you not, “Whoa, guys, you can’t do that.” And then, they just did not wanna be told what they couldn’t do. So then suddenly the focus was on me. “You gotta problem?” I said, “Yeah, you can’t do that.” And he’s like, “Try to stop me.” And you know, it just escalated. And it was a group of seven guys. So, I caught a good left, a pretty good left, kind of put my head back into the wall. Another guy who was just down off to my right, again, it was a crowded car. No one else said anything other than, “Hey, you should get off the car.” I actually moved to whole other car on the train at a stop, moved to another car. We go a whole other stop. The doors open. I kind of think it’s over. The whole group comes and gang rushes me and jumps on me and just starts beating me and kicking me. I hear, “Put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep.” They wanted to knock me out. And my goal at that point was to cover my head because once you’re unconscious, who knows what’s gonna happen? And I was able to avoid that, but I got kicked up and down the side, kind of stomped on. They got their licks in for sure.

“That’s pretty unbelievable, Adam,” Carlson said. “That’s a shocking story and I’m glad you’re ok.”

Three of the teens were detained and released without being charged. Police say Klotz must file a complaint for that to happen.

Watch above via Fox News.

