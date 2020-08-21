CNN’s legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, warned that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon faced very long odds to prevail in his upcoming fraud case, predicting that the far right Trump confidante’s “best chance” to avoid conviction is a presidential pardon.

In bombshell news, Bannon was arrested onboard a 150-foot, Chinese billionaire’s yacht on Thursday morning, charged with embezzling funds from a crowdfunded effort to privately build a short stretch of U.S. Southern border wall. Key members of the wall-building group claimed the effort had Trump’s “blessing” and news reports have documented numerous examples of the president’s family promoting Bannon’s GoFundMe scheme.

On CNN’s The Situation Room, Wolf Blitzer noted that Bannon has vociferously denied the federal charges — calling them “a political hit job” and is currently out on bail on a $5 million bond after pleading not guilty. And though Bannon, who was a campaign manager in Trump’s 2016 run, was fired from the White House in 2017, Toobin pointed out that he remained a loyal acolyte. And he added that Bannon might expect the same special treatment that other Trump loyalists like Bernard Kerik, Dinesh D’Souza, Rod Blagojevich, and Roger Stone have enjoyed when they have received clemency for their past criminal misconduct.

“I mean look at how President Trump has protected his friends,” Toobin said. “Look at what his Justice Department has done for Michael Flynn. Look at the way the president intervened to commute Roger Stone’s sentence.”

“This case is very bad news,” Toobin went on. “Almost everybody who goes to trial on federal criminal charges, especially in the Southern District of New York, gets convicted. And a pardon seems like his best chance for getting out of this.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]