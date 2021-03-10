‘This is Freedom Right Here’: Giddy Fox News Host Celebrates Texas Reopening in a Diner Packed With Maskless Patrons

Fox News host Will Cain celebrated the official reopening of Texas on Wednesday by interviewing maskless customers of a packed diner — claiming that the patrons exercising the choice to go out to eat was a symbol of “freedom.”

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy introduced the segment by labeling Cain the “Dave Portnoy of diners” — a reference to the Barstool Sports founder’s pizza reviews. Doocy explained that Cain was hosting a Breakfast with Friends event at Bill Smith’s Cafe in McKinney, TX.

“Let me show you what 100 percent capacity looks like,” Cain said, gesturing to the crowded diner whose costumers were maskless. “This is freedom, right here.”

Cain, donning a cowboy hat, later introduced viewers to one of the diner’s patrons — who agreed that it is “braindead” to have locked down states amid the pandemic that has taken more than half a million American lives.

“Here in Texas, we probably closed down a little too tight. Governor [Greg] Abbott has changed. You look at New York and California, they have stuck with the lockdown process,” said the customer. “[Ron] DeSantis in Florida left his state very wide open at a high percentage of at risk people and performed well.”

Cain agreed that Florida has performed well, adding that their economy is open.

Florida has seen a total of more than 1.9 million coronavirus cases, while 4,426 were reported on Tuesday alone. 31,888 Floridians have also died from the virus, while 3,734 residents are currently hospitalized.

Earlier in the segment, Doocy noted that a family friend of Cain’s, who is a teacher in Texas, has opted to wear a mask despite the mandate being lifted, as she is following “the science.”

“People treat people as adults, not children, and they’ll make adult decisions — responsible decisions,” Cain added, maskless from the crowded diner.

Watch above, via Fox News.

