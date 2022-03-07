Three teens are in critical condition after they were shot outside of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Just after 3:20 p.m. CT on Monday, KCCI’s Scott Carpenter reported a shooting with multiple teen victims outside of the city’s East High School.

Network reporter Amanda Rooker spoke to Sgt. Paul Perizek of the Des Moines’s Police Department, who noted that the teens have been transported to an area hospital.

Perizek did not offer any further details, other than the fact that multiple suspects have been detained.

Police first reported the shooting on social media just before 3 p.m.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

Police also noted that one intersection near the high school is closed.

Southbound E. 14th Street is temporarily closed at E. University Ave. — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

It is not clear if the suspects or victims were students at the school.

Perizek did note that prior to the shooting, officers had received a tip to be on the lookout. He did not expound on what officers were told.

He told the outlet that the threat has been neutralized and the scene is safe.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tweeted on Monday evening that he is monitoring the situation.

I’m monitoring reports of a shooting outside of East HS in Des Moines earlier 2day I thank local law enforcement/students/teachers/administrators for navigating this tragic situation & pray for the recovery of the victims — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 7, 2022

Watch above, via KCCI.

This story is developing.

