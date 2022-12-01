TIM COOK SILENT*: Fox Reporter Confronts Apple CEO Over AirDrop and Protests in China. Here’s How That Went.

Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn had several questions for Apple CEO Tim Cook about the special relationship his company enjoys with China, in light of the protests over lockdowns that are being met with brutality by the communist regime.

Vaughn grilled Cook as he walked down a hallway on Capitol Hill where he was meeting with Republican lawmakers on Thursday, and colleague Jacqui Heinrich posted a fire transcript outlining Cook’s muted reactions in a tweet on Thursday. The video was then aired on Fox News a short time later.

Here’s how it went down:

And the clip:

Ouch. Awkward!

Breaking that out for you:

VAUGHN: Hi, Mr. Cook. Do you support the Chinese people’s right to protest? *COOK SILENT* *VAUGHN: Do you have any reaction to the factory workers that were beaten and detained for protesting Covid lockdowns? *COOK SILENT* VAUGHN: Do you regret restricting AirDrop access that protesters used to evade surveillance from the Chinese government? *COOK SILENT* VAUGHN: Do you think it’s problematic to do business with the Communist Chinese Party when they suppress human rights? *COOK SILENT*

AirDrop allows Apple users to send pictures and other files between Apple devices without email or any form of messaging. Apple has faced backlash, mostly from the right, over the decision to cooperate with China on suspending the service.

