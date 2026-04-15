White House Border Czar Tom Homan Says the Catholic Church Should ‘Sit Down and Let Me Educate Them’

President Donald Trump’s White House Border Czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Tuesday he was “disappointed” with the Catholic Church’s stance on illegal immigration and wished they would just “sit down and let me educate them” on the matter.

During an interview with Homan after the Catholic Church repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s border policies and war against Iran, Newsmax host Rob Schmitt asked, “The Catholic Church is sending a pretty loud message that the West, the United States, needs to just accept masses and masses of migrants from all over the world. What’s your response to that?”

“Well, it’s unacceptable, and I’ve called the pope out before,” replied Homan. “I’m a lifelong Catholic. Baptized, first communion, confirmation. Look, I’ve spent my whole life in the Catholic Church, but I’m disappointed that they want to weigh in on political issues like this. There are enough problems with the Catholic Church – and I know because I’m a member of the Catholic Church – that they need to fix and concentrate on and leave politics alone.”

He added, “I mean, they talk about that they don’t believe in a secure border, they need to support open borders. However, if you cross the wall at the Vatican, you’re going to prison, and the penalties are much worse there than they are here.”

“I wish they would sit down and let me educate them on open borders,” Homan continued. “When President Trump has illegal immigration down 97%, how many women aren’t being raped by the cartels? How many children aren’t dying making that journey? How many pounds of fentanyl aren’t killing Americans? How many women and children aren’t being sex trafficked? Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime.”

He concluded, “I wish they would sit down. We want to sit down with them and explain why a secure border is a safer border and a secure border gives us stronger national security. I think they’re talking from a position of not knowing what I know, what happens behind the scenes on illegal immigration. I’d be willing to sit down with them. I’m disappointed they’re taking this position.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Homan also urged the Vatican to “stay out of immigration.”

“I wish they’d stay out of immigration. They don’t know what they’re talking about,” he protested. “Because if they wore my shoes for 40 years and talked to a nine-year-old girl that got raped multiple times, or stood in the back of a tractor trailer with 19 dead aliens at my feet, including a five-year-old boy that baked to death– If they understood the atrocities that happened on the open border, I think their opinion would change.”

After the president called Pope Leo XIV “weak” on crime, Monday, the pope responded by saying he had “no fear of the Trump administration.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

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