Jimmy Kimmel Rips JD Vance for Claiming Trump’s Jesus Post Was a ‘Joke’ People Didn’t Understand: ‘Why Did I Get Kicked Off the Air Again?’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel lambasted Vice President JD Vance for claiming President Donald Trump’s image of himself as a Jesus Christ-like figure was merely “a joke,” after Trump said he believed the image was of himself as a doctor.

Reacting to Trump’s feud with the Vatican on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, Kimmel said, “And by the way, it isn’t just Catholics. Trump is doing his best to upset every faction of Christianity. After he lambasted the pope, he posted an image of himself as Jesus, and then when everyone got mad, he said, ‘Oh I didn’t know that was Jesus, I thought that was me as a doctor healing people,’ which is so lame. Not one person believes it. It is quite clearly an image of Jesus with his dumb head on it.”

“Even JD Vance wasn’t able to go along with this doctor storyline. He came up with an entirely different explanation,” Kimmel continued, before playing a clip of the vice president saying, “I think the president was posting a joke, and of course he took it down because he recognized that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humor in that case.”

Kimmel mocked, “He was posting a joke, you understand? And like all the best jokes, it had to be explained and then deleted. First, he was Jesus. Then he wasn’t Jesus, he was a doctor. And now, it was a joke. Why did I get kicked off the air again? I can’t remember.”

Kimmel’s show was temporarily suspended last year over controversial comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk just days after Kirk was shot and killed during a live debate.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to TV after just one week off the air.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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