Tim Scott Calls Out WaPo, Gets Personal in Response to Biden Speech: ‘I Get Called Uncle Tom and the N-Word by Progressives’

Senator Tim Scott (R- SC), in his response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, got very personal talking about the racism he has faced in his own life.

Scott slammed the president for not finding common ground on policy before saying, “Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race.”

“I’ve experienced the pain of discrimination,” Scott said. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around the store while I’m shopping.”

He talked about facing a “different kind of intolerance” and said, “I get called Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives, by liberals.”

Scott even called out a much-criticized Washington Post piece on his family history.

“Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privileged, because a relative owned land generations before my time.”

Scott talked about his own efforts on police reform and swiped at Democrats as he said, “My friends across the aisle seem to want the issue more than they want a solution.

“But I’m still working. I’m hopeful that this will be different,” Scott added. “When America comes together, we’ve made tremendous progress, but powerful forces want to pull us apart.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

