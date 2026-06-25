Tucker Carlson revealed the last time he spoke to President Donald Trump as his verbal warpath against the president continued this week, including recently flat-out telling the president “shut up, b*tch.”

Carlson spoke with Sky News’ Yalda Hakim and revealed he hasn’t spoken to Trump since the start of the Iran war, which began on February 28th.

“I spoke to him the 27th. I haven’t talked to him since. I don’t hate him. I feel sorry for him. What he did is a catastrophe. He knew it would be and he did it anyways. The question is why,” Carlson said.

While once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, Carlson has become one of his fiercest critics over a number of issues, the main issue being the Iran conflict. Carlson recently announced he’s officially done with the Republican Party, declaring they are “not loyal to the United States.”

In a Wednesday interview with Jack Neel on his podcast, Carlson argued Trump has tried to “posture” his way out of the Iran war.

He said:

[There are] guys who don’t say anything, just knock you cold, hit you in the face with a beer bottle and keep hitting you. Like those are the people you need to be afraid of. They’re not the posturers. They’re not the braggers in your [face], and I think everyone knows that intuitively. And Trump is very much “What’d you say?!” Shut up, b*tch! I don’t take you seriously. No, I’m not being mean. But like, come on.

Trump has also lashed out at Carlson and other supporters-turned-critics. In a Truth Social post, he targeted Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Carlson. He called Carlson a “low-IQ person” and “highly overrated.”

Carlson told Hakim that he got his Trump vote wrong and felt drawn to his candidacy because he provided a new option.

He said:

It’s not like I didn’t know Trump had flaws. I know Trump intimately. I know Trump really, really well and I’ve always like him, but I know what he’s like so I was eyes wide open in some ways. But my calculation was, and it seemed obvious, my perspective what the country needs is a choice and the Republican Party and the Democratic Party are identical in their core assumptions about the economy and foreign policy, which is what matters, and I thought Trump was an option.

Watch above via Sky News.

Jason Cohen contributed to this story.

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