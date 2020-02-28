President Donald Trump was joined at his South Carolina rally tonight by Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, both of whom really fired up the crowd when they spoke.

Graham — who famously trashed and insulted Trump during the 2016 campaign — expressed confidence that POTUS will win reelection in November because he’s “been a damn good president.”

He praised Trump for the judicial appointments under his tenure, “killing the terrorists,” and the economy, among other things, and added, “And thank you more than anything else for putting up with the neverending bullshit you have to go through.”

The audience roared with cheers.

Scott spoke next and got the audience even more hyped up, shouting out things like, “If South Carolina is Trump country, let me hear you scream!”

He ended with a call for four more years and the audience indeed erupted in chants of “four more years.”

You can watch above, via

