Tom Friedman Says Kevin McCarthy Is Willing to ‘Prostitute’ Himself to ‘Soulless’ Trump to Become Speaker

On Monday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman ripped into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Republicans for their apparent abandonment and potential upcoming removal of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the GOP House leadership after several critical comments she made about former President Donald Trump. Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, has drawn fire from fellow Republicans for speaking against Trump publicly, as well as voting to impeach Trump for incitement to insurrection.

On Monday’s Anderson Cooper 360, CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported that McCarthy is looking to remove Cheney.

“My sources are telling me that Kevin McCarthy is going after Liz Cheney for one reason and one reason only,” said Gangel. “He is trying to get back into Donald Trump’s good graces because he wants to be Speaker of the House and he thinks the only way there is to get Donald Trump’s fundraising and his political support. That’s what this is about.”

Later in the show, Friedman unloaded on McCarthy.

It’s happened like in the last couple of weeks, where everyone fell into line and people like Kevin McCarthy – their willingness to politically prostitute themselves in order to, you know, get the Speaker of the House, it is breathtaking that someone would sell their soul that shamelessly. It’s just chilling. Now, imagine, if he would do that, what will they do once they’re in power to keep power? We are in real danger here.

Friedman later added that Trump is a “soulless man who cares nothing for the laws and Constitution of this country.”

“It is absolutely incomprehensible to me, but it is happening.”

Cheney’s anti-Trump remarks have rankled some House Republicans, but not enough to remove her from the party’s congressional leadership. In February, the conference voted not to oust her from the number three position in the caucus. However, CNN is reporting that McCarthy is now moving against her.

At a Monday event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, Cheney told attendees:

We have to be the party of ideas and substance and policy. We need to defeat the threat internationally and from the left here at home. We can’t rebuild the party or the conservative movement on a foundation of lies. We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. The way we win back suburban voters and keep all who voted for us in 2020 is with ideas and policy. We can’t be a cult of personality… We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6th or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.

Cheney also took to Twitter the same day to say as much:

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

Gangel reported a vote on Cheney’s fate in House leadership is expected to take place among the Republican conference on May 12 at 9 am.

