Liz Cheney Reportedly Unleashes on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ at Event: ‘It Is a Threat to Democracy’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) continued going off on President Donald Trump’s big lie about the election at an event Monday.

Cheney called out Trump and other Republicans after he continued to push his usual nonsense about the 2020 election.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported Monday afternoon that Cheney made the following comments at an American Enterprise Institute event with former Speaker Paul Ryan:

“We have to be the party of ideas and substance and policy. We need to defeat the threat internationally and from the left here at home. We can’t rebuild the party or the conservative movement on a foundation of lies. We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. The way we win back suburban voters and keep all who voted for us in 2020 is with ideas and policy. We can’t be a cult of personality… We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6th or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

