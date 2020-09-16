Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden Mock Trump for Getting ‘Fox & Friend-zoned’ After Steve Doocy’s Diss

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden mocked President Donald Trump for getting dissed by Fox News’ Steve Doocy after the president suggested a weekly interview on his show — Corden joking that he “just got Fox and Friend-zoned.”

“I think we’re going to do this, we’ve agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it like the old days,” Trump told the Fox and Friends hosts, prompting Doocy to say, “I haven’t heard that. Well, that’s an exclusive right there!”

“You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis,” Doocy added after the interview ended. “And Joe Biden as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president.”

After playing the clip, Noah joked that Doocy basically just told the president of the United States, “Don’t call us, we’ll call you.”

“He’s the most powerful man in the world and they’re treating him like he’s a Jehovah’s Witness who’s also selling timeshares,” he added.

The host then gave Doocy props for inviting Biden on to the show as well — making it “seem like Fox and Friends is a balanced news show.”

“That was pretty cool,” Noah said. “Yeah, at the end he was just like: ‘Just to be clear, we will also talk with Joe Biden; it’s only fair. All right, coming up next, are Democrats going to burn your house down while you sleep? We’ll discuss, but the answer is yes.’”

Noah then pointed out that Doocy knew exactly how long the phone call was — joking that someone who knows that a call has been 47 minutes long versus 45 minutes has been staring at their watch the whole time.

Fallon also poked fun at Trump for surprising the Fox and Friends hosts by announcing his weekly phone call, joking that “it’ll only be one call a week and 168 hours per call.”

“You know it’s been a great chat when the person you’re talking to says exactly how many minutes it’s been,” the host added. “‘Well, we’ve been talking about 47 minutes, Grandma.’”

Corden also addressed the interview, joking that by the end of it, Trump “got Fox and Friend-zoned.”

The host also put the length of the interview in perspective for his viewers, noting that with commercial breaks, his entire show isn’t even 47 minutes long.

“And think about how long this feels some nights,” he quipped. “After 47 minutes of talking on Fox News, Trump finally had to get off the phone and go back to his other major responsibility, watching Fox News.”

