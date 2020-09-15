President Donald Trump has announced he will be appearing on Fox News’ Fox & Friends every Monday or Tuesday morning.

Trump revealed the plans during a telephone interview on Fox & Friends, Tuesday.

As the co-hosts welcomed him back to the show, Trump said, “Thank you very much. Good to be here. Great to be with my friends.”

“I think we’re going to do this, we’ve agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it like the old days,” Trump continued, prompting Steve Doocy to respond, “I haven’t heard that. Well that’s an exclusive right there!”

Trump declared, “You have great people working for you, you don’t even have to get involved, you’re the best people,” before adding, “We’ve agreed to do it probably mostly on Monday, we’re going to do it mostly on Monday, and if we have to, Tuesday. Like yesterday we were out in a different part of the world.”

Ainsley Earhardt then said, “We’re going to see how that goes and we’ve also invited Joe Biden to come on our show too many times, Mr. President.”

“But he hasn’t called us back,” Doocy revealed.

Trump replied, “I don’t think he’ll do it. I have a feeling he’s not going to do it. He’s gonna need a teleprompter and you don’t want to give the answers early. He’s getting the answers from the fake news. I mean it’s hard to believe, the whole thing is crazy. Nobody has ever seen anything like it.”

“They give him the questions and then he reads the answers and everybody knows he’s doing it and nobody says it? It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I think I should try that some time,” he concluded. “I’m going to do that. Let’s see if they do it.”

UPDATE: The nearly 50-minute interview ended with Brian Kilmeade noting “We’re going to do it every week,” to which President Trump replied, “I look forward to it, yeah we’re doing it every Monday I think and if we can’t do it on a Monday we’ll do it on a Tuesday like we did today.” But Steve Doocy clarified “You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis, and Joe Biden as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president. All right Donald Trump, president of the United States.”

Watch above via Fox News.

