You may remember there was some talk a few weeks ago about Trey Gowdy joining the Trump legal team as the impeachment fight heads up. It later turned out he maybe kind of isn’t.

And on CBS this morning, Gowdy himself said, “I have no idea.”

Brennan recalled, “You told me earlier that you had agreed to work for the White House earlier this month as outside counsel for the president on the impeachment proceeding but you didn’t. And that’s because, as you describe it, a restriction on former members of Congress in terms of communicating with an intent to influence for about a year after leaving office.”

She then asked, “When that year ends, will you be joining the White House fight?”

“I have no idea,” Gowdy said. “I don’t represent the president as of today. I don’t know what if anything will exist in January. It may be over. My sense is the president needs folks that can represent him now before the House, the Senate and indirectly through television shows and print media. For one year, I can’t talk to the House or Senate, and my reading of that statute — and it’s a restrictive reading I’ll grant you — but my reading is I can’t even communicate indirectly on behalf of a person with the intent to persuade.”

Brennan noted how he used to say he was tired of politics.

Gowdy said he’s looking at the impeachment process as a lawyer and what process the president is entitled to as that process unfolds.

