Trump 2020 Comms Director Calls Joe Biden Policies ‘Bernie-Biden Communist Manifesto’

Trump 2020 Communications Director Erin Perrine called former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign manifesto the “Bernie-Biden Communist Manifesto” during a Fox News debate with DNC War Room spokeswoman Lily Adams on Tuesday.

During the panel discussion, Adams called a Monday Wall Street Journal op-ed questioning whether Biden will “duck” the debates “completely ridiculous,” before claiming, “What you are seeing from the Trump campaign is that they don’t have real attacks on Joe Biden so they’re fabricating non-issues.”

Perrine responded by noting that the Trump campaign “would like earlier debates” as well as “an additional debate,” arguing, “These are not usual times in an election cycle. Joe Biden continues to hide in his basement, his handlers continue to provide cover, and so does the media.”

“He needs to stand on stage, have a contrast, have an exchange of ideas,” she continued, before invoking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by claiming, “Joe Biden has an almost 50-year failed record he has to try to defend plus the Bernie-Biden Communist Manifesto that he’s trying to run on now. Those are bad policies for the American people.”

“President Trump continues to fight the coronavirus, to try to bring our economy back, and protect the American people every single day. It’s a contrast voters should see before they begin to vote in this country,” Perrine concluded.

Adams shot back that Biden has done “a hundred interviews since March when he basically secured the Democratic nomination” and “did a news conference last week.”

