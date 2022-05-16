Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Dr. Oz Refuses to Say 2020 Election Was Stolen When Pressed By Anchor

Dr. Mehmet Oz refused to say the 2020 presidential election was rigged during an interview Monday, despite his biggest endorsement coming from former President Donald Trump, who has been pretty clear about his feelings over losing the election.

Appearing on The Water Cooler, Oz was asked by host David Brody whether he’s seen the new documentary from conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, 2000 Mules. The movie claims to show proof of fraudulent ballots being used across the country, though multiple outlets have disputed the information presented. Trump is a fan. A premiere was even held at Mar-a-Lago.

Oz did not take the bait on 2000 Mules, saying his wife has told him to watch the film, but he hasn’t seen it. The Senate hopeful then pivoted to the election, but stopped short of actually calling the results fraudulent.

“The reality for me is 2020, under the cover of Covid, was an example of how you should not run an election,” he said. “Here in Pennsylvania, people are really worked up about it.”

Oz cited issues he has with the 2020 election, but when Brody asked whether he believes the election was “rigged” or “stolen,” as Trump often says, Oz refused to use such definitive language.

Oz claimed he’s heard from voters who say “their votes weren’t counted.”

“We have got to understand the different ways where cheating occurred, so we can, first of all, identify how much cheating happened, but also make sure that it never happens again,” he said, then pushing for voter ID laws in Pennsylvania.

Brody clarified his line of questioning further and asked Oz if he is “cautious” to use certain words that the former president does, like “rigged” and “stolen,” which he partially confirmed despite his issues with the election.

“I want to be careful. Republicans are about fixing things,” he said. “I know for sure we’ve got to deal with 2020, but this is about knowing exactly what the right diagnosis is so we can give the right treatment.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com