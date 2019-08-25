Last week, President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News a few times. This morning, during the president’s trip abroad for the G7 summit, Howard Kurtz covered it on MediaBuzz… and Trump subsequently raged at Fox again.

Trump has fumed for a while now at how bad Fox News’ polls are for him and saying there’s supposedly something going on at Fox or that they’ve “changed” or something.

On MediaBuzz today, Kurtz noted how Trump has been “taking whacks” at Fox and how he’s complaining about a Fox poll showing him trailing a few of the top Democratic candidates.

Here is what Kurtz said after showing the clip of Trump’s complaints:

“Bret Baier responded that Fox hasn’t changed. And let me just say, Fox has a news division that is separate from its opinion side, and the polls are conducted by the news division. By the way, the latest Fox poll… is very much in line with other recent surveys. Now, the president, who’s criticized Fox’s coverage of the Democrats, isn’t always going to be happy with the journalists here, as opposed to some of the opinion hosts, and that’s fine. I’ve told the White House that if Donald Trump, who I interviewed six times during the campaign, is ready to return to MediaBuzz for a candida conservation about the news business, he has an open invitation.”

It’s clear Trump was watching, because towards the end of Kurtz’s show, he yet again complained about Fox’s polls, tweeting, “Rasmussen at 50%. @MediaBuzzFNC & @FoxNews are only getting worse! Now @donnabrazile & others on Fox. Not what it used to be!”

Rasmussen at 50%. @MediaBuzzFNC & @FoxNews are only getting worse! Now @donnabrazile & others on Fox. Not what it used to be! https://t.co/Uo51Yn5PTX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Kurtz responded on Twitter and said, “I happen to think we make every effort to be fair to a POTUS much maligned by the media.”

.@realDonaldTrump just tweeted that @MediaBuzzFNC is getting worse, apparently because I defended a Fox 2020 poll. I happen to think we make every effort to be fair to a POTUS much maligned by the media. Just had @HoganGidley45 last week! — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) August 25, 2019

You can watch the segment in question above, via Fox News.

