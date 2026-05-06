Pollster Matt Towery told Fox’s Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s historically low approval ratings are wrong, claiming that “the pollsters are wrong and I’m right.”

Towery joined The Ingraham Angle to discuss Tuesday’s primary elections and the upcoming midterms. The pollster noted that even Republicans were concerned about the president’s flagging polls, but told Ingraham that, in fact, Trump’s approval numbers among his party were “the best they have ever been.”

“There was about a month or so ago, I think we were talking about a month or so ago, you had a group of Republicans saying, ‘Oh, is he diminished. The war is killing him. It’s taking his polling numbers away,'” he said. “His polling numbers among Republicans are the best they have ever been. They’re at the height.”

He went on to claim that the president’s approval could only reach a low of 42% on his “worst day,” telling Ingraham that he could “guarantee” that the scores of polls putting Trump’s numbers well below 40% were “wrong.”

“I want people to know right now, the polling that you’re seeing come in on Trump is incorrect. The reason it’s off is most of these polls do not correlate. They don’t wait for his last election. Donald Trump has a floor basically of about 41, 42 if he has an absolutely worst day,” he said. “He was a ceiling of about 56 or 57, because the rest of the country is so polarized, you can only go that far. But he has a loyal 43 to 44 percent on any day of the month. And when he is doing well, he has got 50 plus. And the pollsters are wrong. And I’m right. I guarantee I’m right about that.”

Trump has had continuously bad polling during his second term, with recent surveys reflecting all-time low approval ratings in the mid-thirties as well as horrific economic numbers. The president did not see a rally in his numbers after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and voters have continued to report disapproval over Trump’s war, his ballroom, and his handling of the economy.

The president has complained repeatedly about his poor polling, going so far as to boast about a non-existent poll on Tuesday that he claimed showed 100% approval within his party.

“I am at, according to CNN, 100% approval within the Republican Party… I’m at 100% approval,” the president said while speaking to reporters at the White House. “Did you see the CNN poll? Nobody talks about it. CNN, I think the people that did that poll probably got fired. But within the Republican Party and MAGA, which is basically 100% of the party, I think, but 100%.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper shot down Trump’s claim, sharing an actual CNN poll that showed the president’s approval among Republicans dropped recently from 90% in March 2025 to 80%, with “strong support” falling from 64% to 43% in that same period.

Watch above via Fox News.

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