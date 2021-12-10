Trump Calls Jussie Smollett’s Hoax a ‘Hate Crime’ Against MAGA: ‘This Was an Absolute Con Job’

Donald Trump joined Laura Ingraham via phone on Friday night to discuss an array of topics, including the verdict in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts after he staged a fake hate crime against him carried out by two brothers he had pose as Trump supporters. “This is MAGA country!” Smollett claimed his “attackers” yelled to him on the streets of Chicago back in 2019.

Ingraham played a montage of clips from various media figures blaming the attack on then-President Trump shortly after the hoax was perpetrated.

“Mr. President, you just heard the left blame you back in 2019 for Jussie Smollett’s phony race attack,” said Ingraham. “Of course, he was found guilty on five of the six accounts.”

The Fox News host asked Trump for his reaction

“It’s a disgrace when happened,” said Trump. “He said MAGA country tried to hang him, that MAGA country was bad. And if somebody, if he were a Republican, if he were on the other side, he’d be in jail for 25 years for hate crimes.”

Trump noted that the two “assailants” were wearing “Make America Great Again hats.

“And it turned out they were caught and they admitted everything,” he said. “And that this even went to trial, it’s so crazy what happened and he tried to get away. But the got it and they got it strong, and he was convicted almost all of the counts.”

Trump later added, “This was an absolute con job. He was a conman and he wanted to try to get sympathy so he could have his contract renewed for a ridiculous television series, but that didn’t work out too well. And then on top of it, he got caught. And you know, it’s interesting. He wouldn’t have been caught except he pressed it all the way. He pressed it too far. He wanted apologies and everything else, and then the police came in. They did an amazing job and they caught him cold and he deserves it. But this is a hate crime. This is really a hate crime, sort of a hate crime in reverse and he’s not going to get away with it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com