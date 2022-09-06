Trump Caught with Classified Info on Mystery Country’s Nuclear Capabilities: Report

Former President Donald Trump was in possession of the nuclear secrets of an unidentified country when FBI agents raided his home last month, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported a document seized by the bureau on Aug. 8 was so sensitive, many inside the intelligence community do not have the clearance to access it.

Citing sources close to the documents, Post reporters Devlin Barrett and Carol Leonnig reported:

A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property. Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

Barrett joined CNN’s AC360 immediately after the news was published to discuss the reporting.

Host Anderson Cooper asked him, “So, some of the FBI agents who were on the scene in Mar-a-Lago, they didn’t even have the kind of clearance that would allow them to look at these documents?”

Barrett noted not even prosecutors are cleared to view such material.

“You’re talking about documents that should be stored in a SCIF,” Barrett said. “It’s a government acronym for a very secure room and should have someone who’s designated, a government official designated to keep very close tabs on those kinds of documents.”

Watch above, via CNN.

