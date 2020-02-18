Trump Claims He Knows Who Anonymous Is

Before heading to California this afternoon, President Donald Trump briefly spoke to reporters and was asked about the search for “Anonymous.”

Anonymous, of course, refers to the White House official who penned an op-ed and a book warning about the inner workings of the Trump administration. “Anonymous” identified themselves as part of the “resistance” inside the administration trying to fight against the president’s worst impulses.

When POTUS was asked today about the hunt for who Anonymous is, Trump said, “It’s not so much a search. Uh, I — I… I know who it is.”

One reporter asked who and he said, “Can’t tell you that.”

“I know who it is, but we won’t get into it,” POTUS added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

