Trump Defends Syria Decision Amid Criticism U.S. Abandoned the Kurds: They’re ‘Not Angels’

President Donald Trump defended his Syria withdrawal decision in comments to reporters this morning, facing continued serious criticism for abandoning Kurdish allies in the region.

“The Kurds are much safer right now,” Trump said, “but the Kurds know how to fight, and as I said, they’re not angels. They’re not angels, if you take a look. You have to go back and take a look. But they fought with us, we paid a lot of money for them to fight with us and that’s okay. They did well when they fought with us. They didn’t do so well when they didn’t fight with us.”

At one point the president added, “If Russia wants to get involved with Syria, that’s really up to them. They have a problem with Turkey, they have a problem at the border. It is not our border. We shouldn’t be losing lives over it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]