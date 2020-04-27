President Donald Trump dismissed a question at Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefing about why HHS Secretary Alex Azar is still in his job.

Fox News Radio White House correspondent Jon Decker asked the president about Azar saying in January “that for the individual American, the virus should not be an impact on their day-to-day life.”

Over 50,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. And Decker today asked, “Mr. President, your top health advisor why is he still serving as the HHS secretary?”

“I think it’s a very unfair question, because you have many great professionals, some of them you have great respect for,” the president responded. “You have other people in the other party who have said the same thing and with even more confidence. So a lot of people didn’t get that right.”

Trump defended his own personal response and took a swipe at Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president was also asked about his retweet of someone suggesting mortality rates may be inflated. You can watch above, via Fox News.

