Trump Explains Why He Doesn’t Mention Vaccines: ‘As a Republican, It’s Not a Great Thing to Talk About’

Former President Donald Trump explained in an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier why he doesn’t often mention his success in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic, stating “it’s not a great thing to talk about” among his supporters.

During the second part of the interview, which aired on Tuesday, Trump claimed to have a “very smart” friend in the Democratic Party who said to the former president:

I don’t understand one thing about you. I watch your rallies, they’re incredible. You talk about beating ISIS, you talk about taxes, you talk about regulation… you talk about everything … I’ve never heard you talk about the incredible job you did with the vaccines.

Trump continued, “He said, ‘You may have saved in the world, throughout the world, 100 million people and you never talk about it.’ I said I really don’t want to talk about it because as a Republican, it’s not a great thing to talk about because for some reason it’s just not.”

“For some reason?” asked Baier.

Trump responded, “Yeah, for some reason, because people love the vaccines and people hate the vaccines. But conservatives aren’t… And I understand both sides of it, by the way. I understand both sides very well.”

After Trump claimed, “What I didn’t do is the mandates,” Baier pointed out, “Well you did with the Defense Department. The Pentagon did.”

Baier also shot back at Trump after he claimed 2024 Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis “loved Fauci.” Baier replied, “Sure, but you didn’t fire him. You listened to him, you kept him on.”

“You’re not actually allowed to fire him but I wouldn’t let that usually get in my way. You know, it’s one of those things,” Trump dismissed. “But you have a lot of people that love the vaccines, I mean you do. They happen to be more Democrat than they are Republican.”

While Trump has received praise from some liberals for his administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine rollout, he has received criticism from some of his supporters.

In 2021, Trump was booed by a crowd after revealing that he had received a Covid-19 booster shot. In recent years, he has been more shy about mentioning the vaccines.

“We did so much in terms of therapeutics, and a word that I’m not allowed to mention,” he said in July 2022. “But I’m still proud of that word! Because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com