Mark Cuban Says Trump Administration Deserves Credit for ‘Miracle’ Vaccine

During Donald Trump’s four years in office, Dallas Mavericks owner and multi-billionaire Mark Cuban was a staunch critic. But Cuban is also a strong advocate of the Covid vaccine, and for that, he wants the Trump Administration to get proper credit for the “miracle of science.”

Cuban joined Neil Cavuto on Fox Business Network for a wide-ranging interview that included the topic of the former president.

“The pandemic did hit, and it hit during the previous administration,” Cuban said on Cavuto: Coast to Coast. “And more power to them for initiating the vaccine. And that’s been a miracle and amazing.”

Cuban previously battled with Trump and his supporters over social issues, health care, and poor leadership qualities, but when it comes to the Covid vaccine, the Mavericks owner has much kinder things to say about the previous administration.

Cuban recently announced fans attending Dallas Mavericks games would be required to show proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test to enter the arena. The vaccine has been a polarizing topic for the NBA in recent weeks, with more than 95 percent of its players getting jabbed, while select vocal vaccine-skeptics remain hesitant.

“Now you have to implement it,” Cuban told Cavuto regarding the vaccine. “And now we, just like we dealt with the original, the pandemic, we had to deal with the changes with the Delta variant…Honestly, I never thought that there would be the vaccine hesitancy that there is. To me, it was a miracle of science, and the Trump administration deserves credit for initiating it.”

Despite voting for Joe Biden last year, Cuban previously stated if he runs for president, it would be as a Republican. A frequent critic of the dual-party system, Cuban has claimed that he would “prefer to be a Republican,” but noted they would quickly label him a RINO for his countering views on social issues.

