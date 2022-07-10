Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a swipe at his own supporters for opposing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a rally in Anchorage, AK on Saturday, the former president groused over not being able to take a victory lap over the quick development of the vaccine.

“We did so much in terms of therapeutics, and a word that I’m not allowed to mention,” Trump said — clearly referring to the word vaccine. “But I’m still proud of that word! Because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it.”

The line drew moderate cheers from the crowd — which is not the reaction he has gotten during other rally speeches. Notably, at a rally in Alabama last August, Trump was booed for touted the vaccine. He also got in a tense exchange with far-right commentator Candace Owens during an interview last December for defending the vaccine.

So Trump, on Saturday night, waded into the vaccine waters very carefully.

“I’m not mentioning it in front of my people!” Trump said, of the word vaccine. “But someday, we’re going to have to all sit down and have a little talk. But you know what? We did a hell of a job.”

