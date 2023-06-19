Trump Throws Fox News Ratings Decline in Bret Baier’s Face: ‘A Lot Less’ Viewers

Former President Donald Trump scathingly mocked Fox News’ ratings decline during an interview with host Bret Baier on the network on Monday.

During the tense interview, Baier asked Trump, “What do you say to the voter who really liked many of your policies, but they can’t handle the scandals or the controversies or the name-calling and the vitriol? What do you say to that voter who’s worried that all leads to a general election loss?”

Trump responded, “Based on the polls, I’m leading Biden by a lot. Based on the polls, I’m leading all of the Republicans by a lot, by 40 points and more. Right now, I have the best polls I’ve ever had. People see this stuff for what it is. It’s a political witch hunt.”

After Baier boasted that “more independent voters watch Fox News than any other TV source,” Trump shot back, “A lot less than used to watch it.”

“They do watch,” replied Baier, which prompted Trump to remark, “A lot less, Bret,” as Baier glanced at Trump.

Baier then said, “Those voters usually… they usually make up all the difference in the election,” before he asked Trump how he would win back independent, female suburban voters in 2024 — a question which devolved into an argument after Baier pointed out that Trump lost the 2020 election.

Fox News’ ratings tumbled in late April after the network ousted Tucker Carlson and replaced his 8 p.m. show Tucker Carlson Tonight with the temporarily guest-hosted Fox News Tonight. Fox News lost more than a third of its viewers in the aftermath of Carlson’s ousting, sending the network’s ratings to second place behind MSNBC, both in general and prime time.

Prior to Monday’s interview, Trump mocked Fox News’ ratings decline in a series of Truth Social posts.

“Well, it’s happened, just as I predicted. The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools,” he wrote. “MAGA has left Fox for more promising ‘prairies.’ Long live the King. The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster.”

He warned, “Fox must get smart fast before it’s too late. Only ‘TRUMP’ can save Fox News. It is in freefall!”

Watch above via Fox News.

