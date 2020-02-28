President Donald Trump Friday night at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, stated that the Democrats are “politicizing the Coronavirus.”

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the Coronavirus. Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs — you see how’s President Trump doing?…oh, not good, not good.”

“They cannot even count the votes in Iowa. No, they can’t. They can’t count their votes,” Trump stated.

Trump continued, “One of my people came up to me and said, Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia – that did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over again…They lost. It is all turning. Think of it. And this is their new hoax.”

“But, you know we did something that has been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country, and because of the fact that we went early, we could’ve had a lot more than that.”

The commander-in-chief then exclaimed that the US is “doing so great,” adding that the Republican Party has never been more unified before.

“So, a statistic that we want to talk about. Go ahead. Say, USA. It’s ok, the USA,” which Trump stated, followed by chanting erupting.

“So, a number that nobody heard of, I was shocked to hear of it, 35,000 people on average die each year from the flu –did anyone know that?” Trump floated.

“That is a lot of people. It can go to 100,000. It can be 27,000. Usually, a minimum of 27. Goes up to 100,000 people a year.”

“And so far, we have lost nobody to Coronavirus in the United States. Nobody. And it doesn’t mean we won’t. We are totally prepared. It does not mean we won’t. You hear 35 and 40,000 people, and we have nobody, and you wonder the press is in hysteria mode,” Trump stated.

