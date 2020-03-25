Trump Goes Off on the Press at Coronavirus Briefing: ‘People in Your Profession Write Fake News, You Do, She Does…’

During Wednesday’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing, CBS News’ Paula Reid questioned President Donald Trump about his proposed Easter timeline and about his tweet earlier today accusing the “LameStream Media” of wanting closures to go on longer to hurt his reelection chances.

She asked his his timeline is “based on your political interests” before bringing up today’s tweet.

“The media would like to see me do poorly in the election.,” Trump said.

Reid pointed out that “lawmakers and economists on both sides of the aisle” have seriously warned against reopening the economy too soon given the public health risks.

Trump responded by continuing to go after the “fake news”:

“Just so you understand — are you ready? — I think there are certain people who would like it to not open so quickly, I think there are certain people that would like it to do financially poorly because they think that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls. I don’t know if that’s so, but I do think it’s so that there are people in your profession that would like that to happen, I think it’s very clear… that there are people in your profession that write fake news. You do, she does — there are people in your profession that write fake news.”

Earlier tonight the president said “I have no time for stupidity” in tweets going after CNN minutes before the briefing:

I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that? There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

….I have been packed all day with meetings, I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

You can watch above, via Fox News.

