The View’s Joy Behar branded White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a “DEI hire” as she blasted her over comments about Gen-Z Americans suffering from “laziness.”

On Wednesday’s The View, the hosts collectively groaned after listening to Leavitt on Fox News claiming that younger people are being drawn to Democratic socialism because they’ve been “raised with silver spoons in their mouths.”

“Gross,” Behar said after listening to the clip.

She called out Leavitt for her marriage to 60-year-old millionaire real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. Leavitt is 28 years old.

“She has all these things. She got an education. She married a rich guy, so talk about a DEI hire,” Behar fumed.

Sunny Hostin took the point and ran with it while arguing Gen-Zers are not lazy.

“I think to Joy’s point, you know, it’s really rich for her to, at 28 years old, married to a 65-year-old, I mean that’s her choice — he’s worth $6 million… $61 million, so I’m not sure where she comes off saying that Gen-Zers are lazy. I’m raising Gen-Zers. They work constantly and I know, I can see it. They make a lot less money. They live paycheck to paycheck… Two thirds of Gen-Zs are now in the workforce, 42% of them say they are living paycheck to paycheck,” Hostin said.

“Just to be fair to Karoline, she’s been personally very successful. She’s had a big career in politics and media. She’s made over $1 million herself,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said in defense of Leavitt.

“She’s 28 years old!” Behar protested.

Griffin acknowledged that Leavitt’s circumstances likely create a blind spot for her when it comes to “generational struggles.”

“I do think that’s probably why she may have a blind spot to what the generational struggles are because I talk about this constantly. It’s never been harder for a generation to get ahead in the last 50 years. In the last 50 years, in 1980, the dollar went three times further than it did today. The average first-time home buyer is now in their 40s. This is not — the American dream that we were promised our parent has is not as attainable with the rise of technology,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

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