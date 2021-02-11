As House impeachment managers presented their case on Thursday that President Donald Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol, Trump defense lawyer David Schoen appeared on Fox News to rail against the trial.

During arguments from the Democrats, Fox’s John Roberts and Sandra Smith cut away from the trial for an interview with Trump’s defense attorney, who was apparently in the Russell Rotunda instead of witnessing the case against his client. As CNN and MSNBC stuck with the ongoing trial against the former president for incitement of insurrection, Roberts kicked off the Schoen interview by asking if it was true the Trump defense team will conclude after one day of arguments instead of two.

“We will see how that goes,” Schoen said. “There is no reason for us to be out there a long time. This trial never should have happened, and if it happened, it should be as short as possible given the complete lack of evidence, and the harm that this is causing to the American people.”

Schoen continued by claiming that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol had “nothing whatsoever to do with President Trump.” Instead of delving into the evidence Democrats produced today so far, Smith glossed over that before pivoting away and asking if there would be a change in legal strategy after Bruce Castor’s widely-panned performance.

Schoen denied a strategy change and said Castor was “unfairly maligned,” but he mostly hyped his legal arguments before trashing the case against Trump. He called the argument for impeachment an “entertainment package,” decried it as “offensive,” and blasted the “complete lack of due process” over the trial.

The interview continued without Schoen addressing the substance of the case against Trump, though America Reports did resume their impeachment coverage after the interview concluded.

